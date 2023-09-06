BBNaija All Stars: Angel, Ilebaye prank Adekunle with love letter from CeeC

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Angel and Ilebaye have played a funny prank on fellow housemate, Adekunle with a love letter from CeeC.

The duo plotted to prank Adekunle with the aim of upsetting his lover, Venita.

Angel hid the letter in Adekunle’s jacket, but unfortunately, he saw it before Venita which meant a failure in the plot.

While plotting the prank, Angel noted: “I said let me prank them, so I now wrote a love letter to Adekunle so that they would think it is CeeC [sic]. I spread CeeC’s perfume on the letter.’

Ilebaye replied: “Adekunle would not really take it big. He would just let it slide.”

Angel added: “I need Venita to be the first person to see the letter.”

Ilebaye said: “That’s what I am saying. Adekunle is just going to take it slightly. He might just read it and let it go. But if she [Venita] is the one [to see it first], she would panic.”

Adekunle read the letter, however, he has yet to discuss it with Venita at the time of writing this report.

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Venita and Adekunle are in a romantic relationship.