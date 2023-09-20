Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: Preview – team news, predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Bayern Munich will host Manchester United on Wednesday night in what will seem to be a feisty evening at the Allianz Arena. The team is coming back from a 2-2 draw with rival Bayern Leverkusen over the weekend and will hope to grab a win to bolster their confidence more.

Manchester United faces a much tougher opposition in Bayern Munich as they play in the Champions League for the third time in a row in recent times. Having won just two of their five opening matches, United have struggled against Wolves, came from behind to beat Nottingham, and fell to defeats against Tottenham, Arsenal, and Brighton.

Form

Bayern: WWWD

Manchester United: WLWLL

Team news

Captain Manuel Neuer remains sidelined for Bayern. Raphaël Guerreiro returned to full training this week after his muscle strain, but it’s too early for him to be involved on Wednesday. Kingsley Coman, who sat out the game against Leverkusen because of muscular problems, will return to the squad.

The squad for Manchester United is still in dire need of redemption, as a handful of players are out; Mount, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Mainoo, Varane, Maguire, Varane, Diallo, Malacia, Heaton, Antony, Sancho, and new-signing Amrabat.

Predictions

Head coach Thomas Tuchel was furious about his team’s draw over the weekend, and this match might be an all-out for them. They have the attacking force to break down United’s defense and score.

The German tactician will not be on the touchline as he is serving a one-match suspension.

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal and will have to deal with an underperforming defence facing familiar foe Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer.

Bayern Munich 3 vs Manchester United 1