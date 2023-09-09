Bayelsa Supplementary Election: Be patient, we’ll always win, Agbedi assures constituents

…Says “I’m ready to harvest pending 26,000 votes”

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The incumbent lawmaker representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi, has expressed the optimism that he would win the supplementary election as declared by the National/State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal, stressing he would not appeal the judgement.

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Thursday, nullified the February 25 election in the constituency, which was contested between Hon. Michael Olomu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the incumbent Hon. Agbedi of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

In the judgement, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the Certificate of Return from Hon. Agbedi and conduct a fresh election in 21 polling units in wards 3, 4, 5 and 11 in Sagbama local government area and six polling units in ward 12 in Ekeremor local government area, totalling 26, 000 registered voters unlawfully excluded due to violence in the area.

However, Agbedi, who spoke to Vanguard over the weekend, said he would not go for an appeal, expressing the optimism that he would win and victory was always sure.

He said: “The PDP family should remain calm, I want all of my supporters to remain calm.

“For me as the party’s flagbearer, I am ready for the supplementary election, there is no appeal and that’s my personal decision. They said it is 26,000 votes, we will go and harvest them.

“I have made my decision to obey the decision of the tribunal for a supplementary election in the said units and I call on my supporters to remain calm and be patient because we will always win.

“Finally, I am resolute in my decision give better representation to my people. I will continue to influence the dividends of democracy to my constituency”.