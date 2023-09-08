Bayelsa polls: INEC to begin distribution of uncollected PVCs

Yakubu

By Emem Idio

Ahead of the Bayelsa State November 11, governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would begin the distribution of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, next week.

State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Obo Effanga, who disclosed this when he addressed newsmen at the state INEC headquarters, Yenagoa, yesterday, assured residents of the state of the readiness of the commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

According to Effanga, eligible voters, who have not collected their PVCs would have an opportunity to do that from September 11 to October 9, said: “In registration areas also known as wards, where we have more than 500 PVCs that have not been collected, those cards will be available at those registration area centres for the voters to collect their PVCs and the exercise will last from September 11 to October 10.

“Every registration area that has more than 500 cards that have not been collected, the owners of those cards can go to the registration area centres and collect their PVCs but where you have less than that, you have to go to the INEC office in the local government area.

“I assure you on behalf of my team, we will do all our best to conduct a very good election taking into cognizance what the constitution says, what the Electoral Act says and what the guildlines for the election will be. We are getting set for the election and we will do all that we can to ensure that this is a success.”