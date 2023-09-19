Bayelsa poll: Why we’re backing Sylva instead – PDP youth leader

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, Nunieh Odede, and other aides to Governor Douye Diri, who dump the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, said they left the party because of “some happening in the state.”

A statement signed by Mr. ulius Bokoru, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the APC Governorship Candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, confirmed that Nunieh met with the APC Candidate.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the PDP Solomon Agwanana who immediately announced a replacement for the youth leader, accused him of engaging in anti-party activities.

The statement also listed other aides who have dumped Diri for Sylva as “Abiah Joseph Oyisor, Director Bayelsa State Environmental Authority; Hon.Ayaye Obuma, Governor’s Representative, Yenegoa LGA; , Hon. Itu Goodluck, Special Adviser, Special Duties to the Governor; Hon. Timipa Ile, Special Adviser, Special Duties to the Governor and Hon. Olali Suwofien, Special Adviser Special Duties.”

In a handwritten letter on Monday Nunieh announced his resignation from the PDP while other principal aides of the governor vacated their offices to campaign for Sylva.

The PDP youth leader in the meeting with Sylva, said: “We have spent years with the PDP and we built the party to where it is. It is imperative we move on now in light of what is happening in the state.

“Bayelsa is in a comatose state and we cannot keep doing the old things and expect to get it right. Our resignation from the PDP, honestly, is to save our dear state from further ruin.”

In his reaction, the statement quoted Sylva as commending the courage of Nunieh and other defectors, who chose the progress and development of the state over selfish gains.”

Sylva said: “Youths are always the driving force of every society, youths also embody and gives a trajectory of what the future would look like.

“Your decisions today are heroic and selfless, you have placed state over self and beyond even the elections you instill in us all that Bayelsa state is bound to do well.”

The statement said after their resignation from the PDP and endorsement of APC and Chief Sylva, they would be received in a formal endorsement ceremony with thousands of their supporters, adding that the defections have eroded any Governor Diri’s chance of winning Yenagoa, the capital city, especially the Epie/Atissa clans.