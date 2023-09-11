Bayelsa poll: Group raises alarm over plan to use fake police, INEC staff 

A Niger Delta group, Pan Nigeria Democratic Alliance, PNDA, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by a frontline candidate and old political war horse in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State to compromise the electoral process by using fake policemen to hunt opposition figures before and during the poll.

Convener of PNDA, Chief Olaitan Adewale, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Bayelsans are hereby called upon to be resilient and stand firm to protect their legitimate right to choose who leads them.

“We are also warning Nigerians generally to be wary of such a politician, who would not mind setting the whole house on fire because of his personal ambition.

“The governorship election scheduled for November 11 may be the worst in the history of Nigeria and will cause collateral damage to the image of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and consequently erode the democratic credentials of Mr. President, if adequate steps are not taken to ensure free and fair election in the state.

“That same politician only recently concocted a baseless petition to the office of the Inspection General of Police, who defied the sovereignty of Bayelsa State, by deploying some policemen from Abuja to occupy Nembe Bassambiri without recourse to the state chief executive or the state police command.

“We are aware of the fact that the police SWAT team is being kept and fed by that same desperate politician, who recently boasted that with the militants, the results will be written and announced.

“Defenders and promoters of democracy know that no political office is worth shedding the blood of anybody for. Elections are matters of the majority choosing a candidate but the desperation this candidate has so far shown is nothing but the contrary. Already, some souls have been lost in Nembe- Bassambiri courtesy of these characters.

“We are appalled by the desperation of this governorship candidate, who wants to circumvent the process at all cost. He is planning to sew police uniform for his thugs to harass and intimidate opponents. Not only that, he is recruiting INEC officers into his payroll and wants to compromise even genuine ones to do his bidding and manipulate the process in his favour.

“This is after his efforts to use the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to drag the Presidency into the mud by his desperation for them to support his devilish plan, failed. Every politics is local, we know, but it could have national and even greater consequences.

“This current democratic dispensation shouldn’t be allowed to be manipulated by such selfish characters. We all remember how such corrupt political and electoral processes caused widespread violence and mayhem in some parts of the country during the First Republic, which eventually led to a military coup and even a civil war which threw the country into protracted military rule.