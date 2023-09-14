Bayelsa Guber Poll: INEC urged to demonstrate neutrality

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Pan-Ijaw Political Action Group, PIPAG, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to demonstrate absolute neutrality in the conduct of the Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

PIPAG made the appeal at a ‘Fraternal Solidarity and Endorsement briefing in Yenagoa.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Bulous Indiamaowei, who spoke on behalf of the group, warned INEC against indulging in activities that would undermine the integrity of the governorship election.

“We wish to warn the Independent National Electoral Commission and their collaborators not to indulge in actions and activities that will undermine the credibility, peace and security during and after the election,” he said.

The former federal lawmaker said it was dismaying that barely three months to voting, some opposition merchants of political violence had been observed to be fanning the embers of political instability, thuggery, voter intimidation and other forms of electoral infractions.

“We condemn this premeditated political hostilities from the opposition and warn seriously that elections are not do or die as it has been in Bayelsa State.

“You are aware of how scores of persons were killed and several others injured in the buildup to the 2019 general elections in the Nembe axis unleashed by the opposition. This is barbaric, inhuman, unwarranted and must he condemned by all men of courage and good conscience,”

he said.

While endorsing the reelection bid of the state governor, Douye Diri, the group said he (Diri) had performed very well to deserve a second term in office.

Indiamowei explained that the solidarity and endorsement was hinged on Diri’s “unassailable achievements” recorded by his administration in the last three and half years in the state.

The group described the governor as an exemplary political leader with strong commitment to service delivery and infrastructure development, adding that he had exceeded the expectations of the good people of the state and indeed the Ijaw nation.

“As you may know, Bayelsa State was once characterized by politically motivated killings, insecurity, cult related violence, massive infrastructure deficit and poverty.

“However, upon assumption of office, he embraced all political divides in the state as one big family with a strong disposition to peace, humility, good governance, accessibility, courage, strong determination and demonstrated commitment and capacity for development,” Indiamaowei noted.

He further disclosed that the group would in October organise a mega Ijaw national mass rally in Yenagoa and would draw one million participants and volunteers across the Ijaw nation and the diaspora.

The PIPAG said it had already constituted and approved several sub-committees for effective mobilisation and preparation for the political sensitisation programme.