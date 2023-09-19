Bauchi APC stakeholders vow to reclaim ‘stolen’ mandate, urge calm

Omeiza Ajayi

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Bauchi State have vowed to reclaim what they described as their “stolen mandate”, urging the party faithful to remain calm inspite of the propaganda of the ruling party in the state.

The stakeholders under the aegis of Bauchi Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, Peace and Justice made the declaration at a news conference in Abuja.

Chairman of the coalition, Ibrahim Mani who read the text of a prepared speech, also urged security agencies in the state to be fair to all parties in the discharge of their mandates.

He said; “After the closure of the case of our Governorship Candidate, Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar at Tribunal we deem it necessary to write and draw the attention of all members of the Bauchi Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, Peace and Justice to the fact that our case was ably presented through our counsel.

“We presented 10 witnesses with compelling pieces of evidence to substantiate our arguments before the honourable tribunal, while the People’s Democratic Party PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC presented only a single witness to close their cases.

“Going by what transpired at the Election Tribunal, we, the coalition, are confident that our stolen mandate will be ultimately restored.

“Meanwhile, we call on our teeming party members, stakeholders and supporters to maintain their calm, and ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the honourable tribunal’s judgment.

“We also call on the Police and other security agencies to ensure even-handedness in discharging their responsibility of maintaining law and order during and after the judgment”.