Basa:  Vanished tides of Bermuda and our Swimmers

By Chris Aligbe

“There is a tide in the affairs of men which taken at the floods leads on to fortune, omitted all our voyage is bound in shallows and miseries. We must take the tide or lose our ventures”. Great classic quote from Shakespeare’s Julius Caeser.



As I promised in my last article, today I take on the issue of the ongoing agitations by some members of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and Stakeholders for a review of all our Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) to ensure and enforce the principle of reciprocity. Also, they demand that the government restricts foreign airlines to two (2) Airports only – Abuja and Lagos. Nigeria has over 80 BASA covering regional and international routes. Of these, only about 7 in Africa and 4 Middle and Far East (India and China respectively) operated by Air Peace. UK and US, the two most travelled intercontinental destinations are not operated in spite of the fact that the Ministry of Aviation has since over four years designated some Domestic Airlines on these routes.



It is noteworthy that both Air Peace and Omni Blue designated on the UK route, have, with the efforts of the NCAA Director-General – Capt. Musa Nuhu, been granted TCO (Third Country Operators) Permit to operate Nigeria-UK route. All that remains is for them to secure airport slots at the airport of their choice in UK which is primarily the sole responsibilities of the Airlines rather than the government or its Agencies. More so, as airports in UK, particularly Heathrow are privatised and slots are usually sold. Unfortunately, none of the two airlines has Grandfather Right in Heathrow or any other airport in UK as they are not inheritors of Nigeria Airways that operated for years in terminal 3 at Heathrow. Again, unfortunately the Right of New Entrant that was operative years ago seem no longer to be in significant use. So, airlines wishing to fly into Heathrow should engage Consultants to help them secure slots just the way Belliew and Arik did when they operated. Alternatively, they should consider other airports like Gatwick or even Stanstead. When Medview operated Nigeria-UK route, it chose Gatwick. The Airline Managing Director, Munir Bankole knew the intrigues of slots at congested airports like Heathrow that is privately run.



The present vilification of the government and its Agencies on matter of slots in UK or any other European congested and privatised airport is at best misplaced if not mischievous, aimed at currying public sentiment. Only a National Flag Carrier such as the beleaguered Nigeria Air or any other airline whose shares are quoted on the Stock Exchange and owned by Nigerian citizens or any other one out of Nigeria with a modicum of Sovereign Cover can ask for Grandfather rights if and only if it can prove that it is a grand or great grand Child of Nigeria Airways that operated Lagos-Heathrow for many years. Today, there is no grandfather right on the Abuja-London route as no Nigeria or Nigerian Carrier operated the route before. This was one of the challenges Arik faced when it made a bid to operate Abuja-London route. Intending Nigerian Carriers to UK Airports will be enlightened if they study the 1977 BASA review between UK and US on why some airlines were disallowed slots into Heathrow on account of non-existence of grandfather rights under Bermuda II, arguing that such right did not exist under Bermuda 1 Agreement of 1946. If they do, they will be duly informed and not allow some reputable individuals they engage to slip into pedestal activism on slots and flight operations.



As I pointed out in my earlier article titled “AON: DISALIGNED AND FAR BEHIND THE FRONTLINES”, the concept and practices of BASA first signed in 1946 at Bermuda between US and UK (Bermuda I) and reviewed in 1977 as (Bermuda II) Treaty on Air Transport/Services Agreement following UK Secretary of Trade denunciation of Bermuda 1 as disadvantageous to UK has undergone so many reviews, major and minor, about eight in all between 1977 and 2022. All these have impacted the aviation world as Bermuda 1 and 11 were the major foundations of BASA. This is not to downplay the various global conventions held in Chicago in 1946 and others in Geneva, Montreal to mention but a few. It is noteworthy that since Bermuda 1, all reviews were focused on removal of restrictions and shrinking the world, as it were, into a global village and single market, not only in aviation, but also in other spheres.



A brief history of the period which began in the 1970s and ran up to the 1990s shows the various facets of barriers breaking and global space contractions. On the aviation sector, the US and UK, but particularly the US led the drive for liberalisation in the industry in the areas of Air Services Agreements and routes. By the middle of the 80s precisely, the Gorbachev Revolutions – Glasnost and Perestroika started. The revolution was a move away from fundamental Socialism to the fringes of Capitalism. By 1985, even Socialist Tanzania began its drift from the Ujama Socialist Philosophy with the landmark defence of the then Secretary-General of the ruling party – “Chama Cha Mapinduzi” (CCM), Ndugu Rashide Kawaw. When confronted with the fact that the country appeared moving away from Ujama, Kawawa told Tanzanians and the world that the government was only deploying the benefits of Capitalism for the advancement of Socialism. But by far, most impactful was the fast drive in the area of telecommunication.



During this period, the “Father of Information Society”, Japanese sociologist Yoneji Masuda has hit the world with his concept of Computopia and the drive in the US for “Artificial Intelligence” as well as the French “Fifth Generation Project”, all ran at almost simultaneously towards attainment of the new order of globalisation.



The product that emerged – the buzzing internet and advances in communication were the first and early products of globalism and globalisation. The Aviation sector was the first to keyin on this development. By the 90s, quite some legacy airlines have moved their Domains and Data base, including passenger information system to Bangalore India, where whizkids have rapidly advanced the new IT platform because it was cheaper to do so. During the period, market expansion in the Aviation Sector came with the drive to break all restrictions and barriers to market access which were the hallmarks of Bermuda 1 of 1946. The 1977 Bermuda 11 was loud in globalisation and break down of market access barriers.



Subsequent developments to a great extent opened up the skies in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa. BASA gave way to PASA (Plurilateral Air Service Agreement), then to MASA (Multilateral Air Service Agreement) and as at today, OSA (Open Skies Agreement). Thus, since 1977, about 46years now, the tidal flood rivers of Bermuda 1 and 11 have receded and the valleys and now WADIs. There are no “Tides to be taken at floods” as Shakespeare said. So, the earlier those clamouring for review of BASA to bring restrictions should review their thinking as it is no longer possible in the Aviation world today.

In my next piece, I will look at the issue of multiple entry points for foreign airlines coming to Nigeria.

Chris Aligbe Aviation Consultant