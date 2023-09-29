Barcelona vs Sevilla – Preview, team news, predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona will host Sevilla at the Estadi De Olympics Company on an unusual Friday evening and they will be looking to climb to the top of the table pending league-leaders, Girona hosting of second-placed Real Madrid.

Having suffered to get a late win against Celta Vigo and lost two points when they visited Mallorca at home, Barcelona will be desperate to get back to winning shape ahead of their Champions league trip to Porto.

Both teams have had very little time to rest following their last matches which were only three days ago. Barca travelled to Mallorca two days after hosting Celta Vigo while Sevilla hosted Almeria despite playing a goalless draw at Osasuna two days before.

Although Sevilla sit 12th in the table, they will prove a tough opposition for Xavi Hernandez’s men as they are capable of rushing towards the opposition box and creating multiple chances, not to mention sitting back when needed. They have only won twice this campaign.

Team news

Xavi Hernandez’s squad will be without two of their main men, Pedri Gonzalez and Frenkie De Jong, who are sidelined through injuries. While Pedri might be looking forward soon for a return, De Jong might have to wait till November

For Sevilla, Youssef En-Nesyri and Marcão are out on injuries and their returns aren’t feasible anytime soon.

Predictions

Barcelona have recently accelerated the team’s ball possession and attack, leaving the defence vulnerable a couple of times. This aspect is what the Sevilla team will take opportunity of.

However, Barcelona seem the better side.

Barcelona 4 Sevilla 2

Vanguard News