Barca’s De Jong out for up to five weeks with ankle injury

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss up to five weeks with an ankle injury, according to Spanish reports on Saturday.

The Dutch international went off in the first half of Barca’s 3-2 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Barcelona published a statement confirming De Jong had injured his right ankle in the game, without specifying the length of his expected absence.

De Jong is set to miss upcoming matches including Barcelona’s trip to face Porto in the Champions League on October 4 and potentially the Clasico clash with Real Madrid in La Liga on October 28.

Barcelona are still waiting for midfielder Pedri to recover from a thigh injury, but centre-back Ronald Araujo made his return from a hamstring problem against Celta as a substitute.