Banks under lock in Abia as Labour begins warning strike

By Steve Oko

Commercial banks in Umuahia the Abia State capital did not open for business on Tuesday as the organised labour began its two -day warning strike.

The banks apparently to stay away from trouble, shut their doors against visitors.

Apart from customers who were making use of the Automated Teller Machines, ATM for their transactions, normal banking activities were not observed.

Speaking with our Correspondent, one of the customers, Mr Imo expressed frustration that he was not able to conduct any transactions in the bank .

Other customers sited at the entrance of one of the new generation banks were also observed expressing disappointment over the development, with some saying they were taken unawares.

The office of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, at Bende Road Umuahia was also under lock and key.

Abia State secretariat at Ogurube layout was also deserted as workers stayed away from their offices.

There was, however movement in the city as commercial and economic activities moved on uninterrupted