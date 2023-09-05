Banks, federal agencies shut in Oyo as NLC begins 2-day warning strike

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Banks and other federal agencies were on Tuesday, shut in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, as a result of the 2-day warning strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

At the federal secretariat, leaders of the Federal Workers Forum were seen manning the entrance of the secretariat complex, resisting few workers that wanted report for duty from entering the secretariat complex.

The National Cordinator, Federal Workers Forum, in an interview, Mr Andrew Emelieze, said that NLC has given a directive that workers should go “on a 2-day warning strike.”

“In that sense we have decided that the federal secretariats across the country should be shot down, because there’s no worker who is not affected by the current hardship.”

“There’s no worker that is not going through suffering, workers are feeling disappointed, feeling that they have been betrayed and cheated by the system.”

According to Emelieeze, in the past three months subsidy have been removed and within this period prices of petroleum has been increased twice.

“Yet salaries have been stagnant to the extend that workers are finding it difficult to survive. It is on this basis of hardship that workers decided to embark on the warning strike.”

“This is to let government know that if federal workers should be crying like this what of those Nigerians that are not working.”

“So we are insisting that the federal government should listen to the cry of labour, do the needful and make sure that workers demands are met,” he said.

He said that Federal government should be expecting further action from the Nigerian workers if it failed to respond to the workers demands in the next 14 to 21 days.

Meanwhile, the chairman, NLC in Oyo State, Kayode Martins expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by workers in the state on the two-day warning strike called by the national body of the union.

He stated that a call to all affiliate unions showed that they all complied, saying there would be an indefinite strike if government fails to listen to agitation of workers within 14 working days after the warning strike.

Martins, however, urged the federal government to do something urgently about welfare of workers, saying the removal of subsidy has caused them a lot of hardship.