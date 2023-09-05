Banks, courts shut as Anambra NLC joins strike

By Vincent Ujumadu

Commercial banks and Courts in Anambra State were shut on Tuesday as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, began two – day warning strike.

However, at the state secretariat, few workers were on their desks, but had to close their doors to avoid the harassment of officials of the NLC, who earlier in the day drove away civil servants who came to work.

Although the enforcers closed the gates of the secretariat, it was later reopened and a few workers who came, had access to their offices.

In Awka and Onitsha, commercial vehicles were plying, just as filling stations were doing their business unmolested.

At the state House of Assembly, various committees were sitting and workers were on their duty posts.