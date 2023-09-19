Banker bags CEO of the Year award

By Dickson Omobola

In recognition of his inspirational leadership, outstanding financial growth, innovation, and significant contribution to the success of the Banking and Financial Services sector, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, has been awarded Top CEO of the Year at the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards.

The BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards is a distinguished award that celebrates the visionary leaders of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the award, the CEO of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, said, “It is an honour to be recognised as one of the Top 25 CEOs in Nigeria. This award means a lot to us as a bank, considering the journey of transformation and innovation that we have embarked upon as an organization over years.

“I dedicate this award to our employees because the results that led to this recognition came from the collective hard work, innovation, and audacity of all Wema Bank Knights. I also want to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to our stakeholders, shareholders, and customers; as always, we will continue to be the dominant digital platform in Africa delivering seamless financial services.”

Over the years, Wema Bank has pioneered a unique variety of exceptional programmes and financial services that cut across every aspect of human life and positively impact the lives of every distinct stratum of Nigerians, irrespective of their age, gender, location, financial capacity, social status, or any other factors.

With a mission to empower lives through innovation, a reputable history of positive impact, seamless service and an ardent commitment to providing a multifaceted, unique, and rewarding banking experience for every kind of Nigerian, Wema Bank is set to revolutionise the banking process, making their financial services a multifaceted portal through which millions of lives, businesses and nations will be immensely impacted, as is evident in their solutions.

The bank continues to raise the bar and elevate the standards of banking and financial services in Nigeria. We can only imagine and anticipate the phenomenal future that Wema Bank is building for our beloved country and its people.

Those awarded at event were MD/CEO of Seplat Plca, CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, MD/CEO FBN Holdings, MD/CEO Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc.