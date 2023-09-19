Bandits kill one, kidnap woman, her 3 children in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna—Bandits have kidnapped a woman and her three children in the Mararaban Rido community of Kaduna State, killing a member of the community.

Although the police in Kaduna were yet to react to the development, locals said the bandits wielding sophisticated weapons overpowered the local vigilantes, broke into the family house and kidnapped the mother of three and her children.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached at press time, as his phone rang out.

Locals said the victim’s husband was lucky to be away when the hoodlums struck at the family house, about 8.30 p.m., on Saturday.

“A man was killed, he is a younger brother to the husband of the woman whom the bandits took away with her three children. In fact, the entire Anguwan Musa area of Mararaban Rido, is now in fear and confusion,” the local told journalists.

He said the bandits came with “big guns and shot repeatedly for about half an hour to scare members of the community. Our vigilante members couldn’t save the situation.

He said: “We thought this thing had gone, but we are now in fear, we are confused. Kidnappers have returned again.

“We are appealing to the security agencies to help us and deploy their operatives to our community.The bandits are in groups and have been terrorising our area in recent times.” he said.