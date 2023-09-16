Bandits attack Kaduna community, kill 2, Kidnap 3

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – Police operatives in Kaduna State have chased a group of bandits who killed 2 locals and kidnapped 3 others in the Dogon Noma community of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Rilwan Hassan, said their operatives were doing their best to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt.

Journalists were told that the bandits who attacked the community on Friday night also moved 6 motorcycles from the community to the forest

“The bandits came in the early hours of Friday, shooting indiscriminately at the villagers. They killed two during the attack. The villagers raised alarm but there was no help in good time. The security operatives came after the attack and chased them out of the community . We later saw two dead bodies.They took 3 people to the forest,” he said.