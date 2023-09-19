Bandits abduct two, injures one in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Armed bandits on Monday midnight struck in Koko local government area of Kebbi state and abducted two persons after injuring one.

The bandits numbering six abducted one Nura Dan umma magaji and Faruk Dan tabuda all in Koko town.

Sources who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said, Bashar who was beaten by the bandits was rushed to Koko general hospital for treatment but later transferred to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kebbi for proper medical attention.

He added that the kidnappers have established contact with the families of victims demanding N15m as ransom.

However, the Kebbi state command police image maker, SP Nafiu Abubakar could not respond when we tried to contact him.