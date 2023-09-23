Bandits abduct Gusau varsity female students

•As Troops rescue six, kill 23 bandits in Kebbi

By Idris Salisu, Gusau & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Armed Bandits in large numbers have invaded female hostels at Sabin Gida area of Zamfara state and abducted unspecified numbers of Federal University Gusau (FUG) female students in the early hours of Friday.

A resident of Sabon Gida identified as Mohammed Ameen where students reside outside the main campus of the University, narrated to our Correspondent on the phone that the bandits stormed three female students’ hostels about midnight on Thursday and abducted an unknown number of students.

According to him, many of the female students were kidnapped although some escaped.

“As I am speaking to you now, many of the female students were kidnapped by the bandits except those who narrowly escaped.”

Another source from the same area also told Saturday Vanguard that the Nigerian Army arrived to engage the bandit in a fierce gun battle but that did not stop the bandits from escaping with the kidnapped victims.

“In fact it was a serious battle between the armed bandits and the Nigerian troops. But the bandits managed to escape with the kidnapped victims.

Meanwhile, It was gathered that operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin-Daji, later rescued six female. .

As at the time of filing this report the spokesperson for the University Umar Usman could not respond to the several calls to him. Likewise, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Yazid only texted “I’m in a meeting, I will call you back later”.

In a related development, security operatives in neighbouring Kebbi State have killed 23 bandits in Danko- Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development in an interview, Chairman of the Local Government Area, Hon Hussani Bena said due to the onslaught by military jets on the bandits in neighboring Niger state, they crossed over to Kebbi State where they terrorised villages and kidnapped about 17 farmers.

He said through a synergy between the security operatives and the vigilantees, the bandits were engaged in a fierce battle and the kidnapped farmers were rescued.

According to him, strategies were being mapped out on the front line by the security operatives, to prevent any reprisal attack by the bandits on their communities.