Ban on illegal miners: States oppressing us, MAN cries to Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

….we’ve been calling on relevant authorities, no response

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE apex body of miners in Nigeria, Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Wednesday, cried out to President Bola Tinubu over alleged oppression of members by State Governments over banning of mining activities.

Speaking with Vanguard on the actions of State Governments by banning mining activities in their States, the National President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, expressed sadness and the dimension assumed by State Governments recently on clamping down on miners under the guise of banning illegal miners.

Ayanleke said the move to ban mining activities in those States were not communicated to his association for proper verification and identification of those allegedly mining illegally or dangerously.

According to him, even the State Chapters of the Association were not carried along, only to hear banning of mining activities tagged illegal mining.

However, the association have been calling on the Ministry of Solid Minerals to step into the matter and also call State Governments to order.

The association had also pointed out that issues on mining solid minerals is on the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution, and expressed worry over the silence of the Alake-led Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as State Governments continue banning of mining activities in their domain.

He said: “Absolutely no, we as Miners Association of Nigeria have never been contacted by these State Governments who are banning mining activities in their States.

“Not even our State Chapters have been called upon whatsoever. They only hear ban on illegal miners and the rest of other allegations.

“This is really not fair and it is worrisome to see State Governments act that way without consulting us to verify or identify legal and illegal miners.

“Moreover, mining is on the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution, which is under the purview of the Federal Government, which regulates the sector, therefore, any action against miners whatsoever should be done by the Federal Government.

“The action of the State government indicates that the regulation of the solid minerals sector seems to be no longer under the Exclusive Legislative List.”

However, the miners’ boss said his Association may engage with the State Governments on the banning spree.

“We may engage with the state governments for a truce on behalf of any of our affected members”, he said.

Meanwhile, he further stated that, “But we prefer a larger engagement with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and other stakeholders to get down to the root of all the challenges militating against the growth of the sector.”

However, he added that, “We have been making clarion calls to the authority concerned, expecting reactions or responses.”