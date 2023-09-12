Bamboo hosts first all-black night affair to celebrate Yotti Apartment

Bamboo Real Estate hosted a black gala event — ‘A Black Affair Night’ — to celebrate the launch of Yotti Apartments in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as a significant step towards solving the housing deficit problems in the state and nation.

“It will provide affordable housing options, improve living standards, stimulate economic growth, increase tourism, and improve healthcare outcomes,” says the bamboo Group CEO, Mr Oseyomon Ighodaloh.

According to Ighodaloh, the unveiling of this apartment is a positive development for Port Harcourt and Nigeria as a whole.

This exclusive soirée drew an elite crowd, high-net-worth individuals, and the crème de la crème of Port Harcourt society and beyond.

“Yotti Apartments represents the hospitality arm of bamboo Group,” says the CEO. “It offers short-term lodging and shortlet services.”

With a range of apartments available for short stays, events, and staycations, Yotti Apartments promises a new level of luxury and comfort to travellers and event organisers alike.

As part of the highlight of the evening, bamboo Group rewarded performing realtors with various incentives, award plaques, and bonuses.

According to Ighodaloh, bamboo Group, in its commitment to showcasing beauty, elegance, and class, has set the tempo for a tradition that will undoubtedly continue to shine in the social calendar for years.

For the real estate firm, each “Black Affair Night” will be an annual masterpiece, and attendees can expect nothing less than an unforgettable experience where sophistication meets innovation in a celebration of life’s finer moments.

Yotti Apartment provides affordable housing, improved living standards, enhanced economy, increased tourism, and improved healthcare.

While noting their priority for a safe and comfortable living environment, Ighodaloh insisted that economic growth is a target they hope to attain.

“The housing development will contribute to the economic growth of Port Harcourt and Nigeria.

“It will create jobs and stimulate economic activity in the construction and real estate sectors,” he said confidently.

He also expressed that the availability of affordable housing would improve the healthcare outcomes of residents in Port Harcourt.

“It will reduce the incidence of health problems associated with poor living conditions,” says the Group CEO, who commended his team for a job well done.