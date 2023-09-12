Balloranking releases new album ‘Ghetto Gospel’

Balogun Olamilekan, popularly known as Balloranking, has released a new album titled ‘Ghetto Gospel’.

The album is Balloranking’s latest addition to his music discography.

Balloranking shot into the limelight with his debut EP, which had songs including ‘Supernova’, ‘Dayemo’, and ‘Loyalty’, which took the street by storm and he has since been making waves with the release of more projects which feature phenomenal artistes such as Seyi Vibez, 1da Baton among others.

These recent projects have gotten mind-blowing traction on digital platforms and wide acceptance by fans across the globe.

They also got him recognised by the label, Dapper Music, a music label behind the management of notable artistes including Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi and others.

The label, which has gained a great reputation in the industry for being behind tracks like Zlatan’s ‘Lagos Anthem’, and albums like Seyi Vibez’s ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ is behind the production and distribution of ‘Ghetto Gospel’.

Born on November 20, 2000, in the Surulere area of Lagos State, Nigeria, Balloranking is a singer and songwriter who ventured into music at the age of 17.

The motivation to go into music started from his place of work, where he learned graphics design. His boss constantly played musical instruments at work and since then Balloranking’s drive to make good music became a never-ending one.

Balloranking grew up on the streets of Coker in Surulere and he has worked non-stop to ensure that his dreams didn’t stop on the streets, yet he has stopped at nothing to ensure that his background isn’t forgotten hence, his sound is a unique style of Afro-soul with an infusion of modern-day sound.

He is one of the young artists leading the new generation wave of Nigerian Afro-Sounds. His unique blend of genres and styles gives a modern vibe to the trending sound that is taking the world by storm.