Ballon d’Or: Ronaldo ‘robbed’ of award in 2018, says Ferdinand

Former Manchester United and England legend, Rio Ferdinand has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

Ronaldo’s name was missing from the 2023 30-man Ballon d’Or nominee list.

In a session with popular Youtuber IShowSpeed, Ferdinand stated Ronaldo should have won the 2018 edition, won by Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

When asked who has more Ballon d’Or between Messi and Ronaldo, Ferdinand replied Messi.

He said, “Seven against five. Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of the Ballon d’Or. Modric’s year”

Modric won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and was a key part of the Croatian team that finished in second place at the 2018 World Cup.