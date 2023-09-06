Ballon d’Or 2023: Osimhen, Messi, Haaland make nominees for men’s award [Full List]

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen has been nominated alongside Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi and Man City forward Erling Haaland for the 2023 Ballon d’Or men’s award.

The Super Eagles hotshot becomes the first Nigerian to be nominated for the prestigious prize since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

The Napoli striker scored 26 Serie A goals last season to guide the Partenopei to the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades.

Osimhen will compete with favourite and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi who was instrumental to Argentina’s World Cup glory in Qatar.

There is also Manchester City forward Erling Haaland who had a stellar debut season with City as they won the treble for the first time in the club’s history.

See full list for Ballon d’or 2023 men’s award

Josko Gvardiol

Jamal Musiala

Andre Onana

Karim Benzema

Mohamed Salah

Bukayo Saka

Kevin DeBruyne

Jude Bellingham

Randal Kolo Muani

Bernado Silva

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Nicolo Barella

Emiliano Martinez

Ruben Dias

Erling Haaland

Martin Odegaard

Ikay Guendogan

Yassine Bounou

Julian Alvarez

Vinicius Jr.

Lionel Messi

Rodri

Lautaro Martinez

Antoine Griezmann

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Victor Osimhen

Kim Min-Jae

Luka Modric

Harry Kane