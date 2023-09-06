Ballon d’Or 2023: Osimhen, Messi, Haaland make nominees for men’s award [Full List]

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen has been nominated alongside Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi and Man City forward Erling Haaland for the 2023 Ballon d’Or men’s award.
The Super Eagles hotshot becomes the first Nigerian to be nominated for the prestigious prize since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.
The Napoli striker scored 26 Serie A goals last season to guide the Partenopei to the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades.
Osimhen will compete with favourite and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi who was instrumental to Argentina’s World Cup glory in Qatar.
There is also Manchester City forward Erling Haaland who had a stellar debut season with City as they won the treble for the first time in the club’s history.
See full list for Ballon d’or 2023 men’s award
Josko Gvardiol
Jamal Musiala
Andre Onana
Karim Benzema
Mohamed Salah
Bukayo Saka
Kevin DeBruyne
Jude Bellingham
Randal Kolo Muani
Bernado Silva
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Nicolo Barella
Emiliano Martinez
Ruben Dias
Erling Haaland
Martin Odegaard
Ikay Guendogan
Yassine Bounou
Julian Alvarez
Vinicius Jr.
Lionel Messi
Rodri
Lautaro Martinez
Antoine Griezmann
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Victor Osimhen
Kim Min-Jae
Luka Modric
Harry Kane
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.