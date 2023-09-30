Ayomanor felicitates with Oborevwori over Tribunal victory

Oborevwori

A former House of Assembly candidate for Sapele Constituency in the 2023 general elections, Engr. Elvis Ayomanor has felicitated with, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State on his victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal.



Ayomanor in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Mario Godfirst, hailed the tribunal judgment, as he described it as a victory for democracy.



H acknowledged the fact that the 2023 General Elections in Delta State were free and fair and enjoined all other party gubernatorial candidates to accept the tribunal judgment in good faith and join hands with the Oborevwori Administration, in moving Delta State forward.



“I enjoin all other parties Guber Candidates to see the judgment as a victory for democracy and accept it in good fate”.



“we should all be fair and true to ourselves, that we all know HE Oborevwori won the elections in a landslide, so there’s no need to continue with these frivolous, unfounded, and watery litigations that amount to nothing but only serve as a distraction to the State Governor, which could, in turn, pose as clogs in the wheel of the development of our dear state.

“I encourage all other candidates of the various political parties to sheathe their swords and join hands with the Executive Governor, HE Sheriff Oborevwori to see how the state can be moved to greater heights, he also seized the opportunity to encourage the Executive Governor to extend a hand of