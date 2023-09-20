AYGF, IPCR advocate renewed dedication to peace in achieving SDGs

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In an effort to promote sustainable development and peace building, the African Youth Global Foundation (AYGF) and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) have called on stakeholders to prioritize sustained peace in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The call was made during a press briefing, on Tuesday, to mark the international day for peace, with the theme: “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals”, held in Abuja.

Speaking, the Head of Programs, Africa Youth Growth Foundation, Nelson Egbunu, while recognizing the vital role of peace in fostering social and economic progress, asserted that without sustained peace, efforts towards achieving the SDGs may falter.

Egbunu said: “The theme of this year, “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals,” couldn’t be more relevant. it underscores the importance of aligning our efforts for peace with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“These goals provide a roadmap for addressing the most pressing challenges facing humanity, from poverty and inequality to climate change and injustice. By working towards the #GlobalGoals, we are, in essence, working towards a more peaceful world.

“At AYGF, we firmly believe that peace is not a passive state but an active commitment. It requires actions, dedication, and collaboration from all sectors of society. Today, we stand united in our ambition to advance the Global Goals, which include Goal 16: “Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.” This goal emphasizes the importance of building inclusive societies, promoting the rule of law, and ensuring equal access to justice for all.

“To achieve these goals, we must prioritize conflict prevention, mediation, and resolution. We must champion human rights and foster social inclusion. We must invest in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all, leaving no one behind. These actions not only promote peace but also create the conditions for sustainable development and prosperity.”

While stressing the importance of peace, the Director General, DG, IPCR, Joseph Peter Ochogwu, bemoaned poor implementation of SDGs occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19.

Calling on concerned stakeholders to join in the pursuit of peace towards achieving the SDGs, he noted that the current administration led by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, is committed to charting the course towards achieving peace and development.

“And I think that as stakeholders who work in different sectors, of these Goals, we need to speed up, we need to re-energise ourselves, and re-engage the process of achieving these particular goals.

“So Nigeria is joining several other nations of the world to mark this significant Day. Nigeria is taking the moment to pause and reflect on why peace matters in our current socio political life.

The renewed hope agenda of Mr. President bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is a fundamental principle upon which we drive whatever policy that we drive, without hope there is no way we can achieve any form of goals.

“So hope is important. Hope is the energy and the driving force for every human being to achieve whatever tasks that you set ahead. So your renewed Hope agenda is coming at a time where all institutions of government and persons of goodwill need to refocus and reengineer our energies to make sure that we work towards achieving the sustainable development goals.”