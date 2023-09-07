Awoniyi, Rodri nominated for EPL Player of the Month award

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been nominated for the EPL Player of the Month award for August.

Awoniyi has been in superb form this season for Forest and has a goal contribution in all games played so far this season.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals, and he provided the assist for Anthony Elanga’s winner in the game against Chelsea before the international break.

Also nominated is Manchester City midfielder Rodri. He has scored two goals and provided one assist as City maintain their lead with four wins at the top of the table.

Jarod Bowen (Westham), James Maddison (Tottenham), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), and Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) also make the list.

For the manager of the month, Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), David Moyes (West Ham), and Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham) have been nominated.