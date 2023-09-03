Aviation: Uncompleted projects, other hurdles as Keyamo assumes office

…Sirika failed to execute over 50% jobs – Investigation

….Scrap aviation ministry now, Stakeholders react

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s newly appointed Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Fetus Keyamo will in the coming years strive to overcome stringent hurdles in the sector, currently challenged by unresolved policies by the past administration.

Aviation world findings showed that the sector, in recent years, has been hugely distracted by series of challenges.

The challenges which include constant industrial actions, national carrier project take off, scarcity of aviation fuel, in-house ruckus and wranglings, among other issues.

These challenges have negatively hampered the development of the nation’s aviation sector, putting the country below its pars.

In a bid to address these challenges, the immediate past aviation Minister, Hadi Sirka, on assuming office in 2016, presented a roadmap.

However, investigations by Aviation World showed that over 50 percent of projects contained in the roadmap were not addressed which led to a series of arguments by stakeholders calling for his probe till date.

Keyamo’s appointment

As a way forward, President Bola Tinubu, last Wednesday appointed Keyamo to manage affairs of the sector.

Before now, Keyamo, a Nigerian lawyer, columnist and human rights activist in April 2018, was appointed as the director of Strategic Communications of the 2019 re-election bid of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

After his nomination, he was equally screened by the senate.

Until September 24, 2019, Keyamo was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of State, for Niger Delta, before he was redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, barely a month after his initial appointment on 21 August 2019.

Following several calls from some political commentators as to why he didn’t make both the first and second ministerial lists, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded Keyamo’s name to the Senate on 4th of August 2023 as a ministerial nominee for confirmation.

Meanwhile, Keyamo in his remark, vowed not to disappoint the President over his appointment.

He made the remark while thanking Tinubu for assigning him to a ministry.

Tweeting, he wrote: “Thank you, Mr. President. In my honour, I promise not to disappoint.”

Scrap aviation ministry now— Expert

Keyamo’s appointment has led to divided views by stakeholders across the country. While some commended President Tinubu for his selection, others are worried that a greenhorn may actually compound the woes of the sector that is in dire need of a rescue.

According to the Former President of Aviation Round Table, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, the aviation ministry should be a department under the Ministry of Transportation just as it is in the United States.

Olowo, in a chat with Aviation World said, aviation a department under the Ministry of Transportation would have less political interference and manipulations on the Civil Aviation Authority, CAA, and significantly reduce the cost of governance with an already lean purse.

“Aviation ministry has done more harm to the industry in all my years in the sector. I am of the school that it should be a department in the Ministry of Transportation just as it is in the US. It will have less political interference and manipulations on CAA and significantly reduce the cost of governance with an already lean purse.

“The failure to appoint tested people like the former President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Dr. Bernard Aliu or a former Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Dr. Harold Demuren and other tested hands as Minister ofAviation should lead to the ‘shut-down’ of aviation in Nigeria.