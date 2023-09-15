Aviation Safety: Nigeria witnessed 82 accidents, serious incidents in 18yrs — NSIB

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigeria has witnessed a staggering 78 accidents and four serious incidents between 2005 – 2023, the Director General, DG, Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Engr. Akin Olateru, has said.

He said the aviation safety record of Nigeria is the best in Africa, with the country recording only two fatal accidents in the last ten years.

He also said about 260 safety recommendations have been issued by NSIB within 2005 – 2023 with 12 incidents in the Safety Bulletin totalling 272 safety recommendations.

The safety recommendations, and their appreciable implementation and enforcement, he further reiterated, were largely responsible for the safety successes recorded since the inception of the current NSIB administration.

Olateru spoke at the 7th Aviation Africa Summit held in Abuja.

He said: “In the last 10 years, there have been two fatal civil accidents leading to the unfortunate loss of 9 souls in Nigeria.

“Between 2005 and 2023, 78 accidents and serious incidents have occurred in the country with four incidents in the Safety Bulletin amounting to 82 while 260 safety recommendations have been issued by his agency within the period with 12 incidents in the Safety Bulletin totalling 272 safety recommendations.”

Explaining the legislative changes and transition of legislative responsibilities over the years, Olateru said: “there were 154 accidents, 46 of which were fatal between 1948 and 2005 with a total fatality of 1,445 passengers.

“Initially, the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Ministry of Aviation handled aviation occurrence investigation as well as Airworthiness Certification. This created a peculiar challenge of the Regulator also being the Investigator.

“How could the Regulator be expected to objectively investigate herself and hold herself accountable in cases where contributing causes of occurrences were traced to poor or non-existent regulatory oversight function and enforcement by her?”

“It was becoming clear that we had to re-jig our Aviation safety regulations and Accident Investigation and bring them to par with relevant ICAO annexes and international best practices.”

NSIB, he said, now embodies the evolving approach to aviation safety and learning from occurrence investigation which has led to safer skies over Nigeria.

He listed the evolving approach to include Separation of investigative from regulatory Functions, granting autonomy and investigative independence to the Investigator (NSIB) and emphasis on Early release of Accident Reports.

Others are: Synergy between Regulator (NCAA) and Investigator (NSIB) in the monitoring and enforcement of Safety Recommendations, MOUs for collaboration with neighboring countries to help with investigations, and sharing of facilities and information.