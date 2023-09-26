Aviation contributed N117bn to Nigeria’s GDP in Q1 of 2022 — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian aviation industry has made a significant economic impact with a contribution of N117 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2022, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said.

Highlighting the importance of the aviation sector in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria, Keyamo emphasized that the industry’s growth has contributed to job creation, benefiting various sectors.

Keyamo made this known in his goodwill message delivered at a webinar with the theme: ‘Repositioning the Aviation Sector for Revenue Generation and Growth’: The Role of Legislation, in the aviation sector is more than just an industry as it serves as vital lifeline connecting nations, fostering tourism and driving economic growth.

Keyamo pledged the commitment of the government towards upscaling the achievement by latching on the Renewed Hope Agenda of The Tinubu led government.

According to the Minister, Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Aviation Sector has contributed about 117 billion Naira which is 4% to the National GDP in the first quarter of 2022; it supports about 200,000 jobs and pays about 8.5 billion Niara in tax annually. These, the minister adjudged as impressive stating the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. is committed to up scaling the achievements.

Keyamo listed some of its mandates as: “Formulation and management of the Government’s Aviation policies, overseeing of air transportation, airport development and maintenance, provision of aviation infrastructural services and other needs.

“To achieve the mandate, the Ministry developed an Aviation Road Master Plan which clearly defines what we need to do to achieve our objectives. It is also instructive to state that upon assumption of office, I have reviewed the progress made so far vis-a-vis the existing gaps.

“Accordingly, we are already looking at focus areas which are encapsulated in a five-point agenda namely: Strict Compliance with national laws and regulations; and international obligations; Improvement and Development of Infrastructure for Passenger Convenience; Support for the growth and sustenance of Local Airline Businesses; Human Capacity Development and; Optimization of Revenue Generation”, he added.

He also said Legislators play a vital role to ensure the aviation sector operates efficiently thereby contributing to Nigeria’s economic development.

He said, to actualize the 5-point Agenda for the growth of the Nigerian Aviation value chain, the Ministry is looking forward to a new phase of partnership and collaboration, by leveraging the immense opportunities in the sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Joint-Venture Partnerships with heads of international economic organizations, among others.

Maintaining that legislation provides the overarching framework within which the aviation sector operates, Keyamo added: ” It is the bedrock upon which we build our vision for the industry’s future. Thus, it is incumbent upon our legislators to draft policies that promote growth, encourage investment, and ensure safety and security.

“The aviation sector is, first and foremost, a safety and security-critical industry. We ensure, through Legislation, that mandatory safety standards provided by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are incorporated into our national laws.

“As such, the role of legislation and indeed legislators in Nigeria’s aviation sector is critical for the development, regulation, and growth of the aviation industry in the country. Legislators (comprising the Senate and House of Representatives) of the National Assembly, play various roles to ensure the sector operates efficiently and contributes to Nigeria’s economic development.

“They have the authority to allocate budgets and approve funding for aviation projects, including airport construction and maintenance, procurement of equipment, and safety enhancements.

“Ensuring adequate funding is crucial for the sector’s growth and development. Legislators also provide oversight by monitoring the implementation of aviation policies and ensuring that both the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), adhere to regulations and carry out their functions effectively.”