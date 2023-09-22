Autopsy or not, identify those who maltreated Mohbad, Bella Shmurda urges police

By Ayobami Okerinde

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda, has called on the Nigerian police to identify individuals who maltreated late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

In a post on X on Thursday, the ‘Vision 2020 Crooner’ said the goal for him is that persons who oppressed and maltreated the late Mohbad be brought to book.

He said, “Delayed justice is injustice Bring out those who oppressed and maltreated the hell out of him when he was alive that the goal Autopsy or not he no concern me Unless our govt don’t have feelings. #Justice4mobhad #imoleliveon.” (sic)

Mohbad, who died on September 12, was laid to rest the following day in a controversial circumstance.

There are speculations linking Mohbad’s death to a rift with his former label boss, Azeez Fashola, ‘Naira Marley’, and socialite Samson Erinfolami, ‘Sam Larry’.

Recall Vanguard reported that Bella Shmurda, a close associate of the late singer, said he would not pay his last respects to Mohbad until his killers are brought to book.