Atu, other Reps to escalate attention on Enugu collapsed bridge

By Dennis Agbo

The Member representing Enugu North/ Enugu South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Chimaobi Sam Atu has disclosed that him and other members of the lower chamber will next week escalate for attention to the recently collapsed bridge at New Artisan Market, along Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway.

He therefore asked the Federal Ministry of Works to quickly reconstruct the collapsed bridge located in constituency, stressing that he has been making cases for improved infrastructure in the constituency, particularly in the areas of roads and water resources.

Atu made the disclosure when he visited the site of the collapsed bridge with Members of Enugu State Caucus in the House of Representatives.

He said that there was an urgent need for the Federal government through the Ministry of Works to urgently intervene by reconstructing the collapsed bridge because the incident has caused untold hardship, not only on the people of his constituency but also the Nigerian users of the road that connects the two geopolitical zones of south east and south south.

Atu maintained that since the bridge collapsed, human and vehicular movements have come to a halt along Enugu- Port Harcourt road.

“This bridge, which was constructed in the early 1980s, is the only link between the South East and South South. It is very critical to the movement of heavy duty trucks and other vehicles from the North to the South. The consequence of the collapse is huge and will lead to untold economic hardship. People can’t move again because the diversion of traffic to Enugu town has serious implications. I and my colleagues are calling on the Federal Government to quickly intervene,” Atu said.

He disclosed that he and the Enugu State Caucus in the National Assembly will escalate the situation on the Floor of the House of Representative once the House resumes next week.

“We shall escalate this development on the floor next week. Don’t forget that this collapsed bridge is in my constituency and the road is a federal road,” he stated.

Also speaking during the visit, the Member Representing Nkanu West/ Nkanu East Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji said he was disturbed with the situation and promised to work with the Enugu caucus to secure Federal Government’s immediate intervention.

In their separate remarks, Hon. Stainless C. Nwodo representing Igboetiti/Uzo-uwani Federal Constituency, Hon Obinna Aguocha representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency said they would work hard to ensure that urgent attention was given to the situation.