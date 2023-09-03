Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed over heavy rain forecast

The LaLiga match involving Atletico and Sevilla slated for Sunday has been postponed due to the “exceptional” heavy rain forecast in the Spanish capital, with local authorities advising residents to stay at home.

“Facing the exceptional weather situation in Madrid … the President of the RFEF, the Sports Minister and the CEOs of Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla, has taken the decision to postpone the match. The new date and time of the match will be communicated soon,” LaLiga said in a statement on Sunday.

AEMET issued a severe weather warning in the regions of Madrid, La Mancha and Andalusia.

Madrid mayor Luis Martínez Almeida has urged the population to stay home as the city is expecting “the heaviest rainfall since records began 49 years ago” over on Sunday afternoon.

Atletico are second in the LaLiga standings on seven points, level with Girona, Barcelona and Cadiz, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.