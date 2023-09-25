Atiku, Peter Obi’s supporters chasing shadows over Tinubu’s Chicago State varsity record – Onanuga 

President Bola Tinubu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bayo Onanuga said supporters of the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are chasing shadows over the controversial certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onanuga stated this in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The APC chieftain was responding to a user, who posted two documents concerning the academic records of Tinubu on X.

The supposed LP supporter claimed that Tinubu had an opportunity to clear himself of the certificate saga but ignored the international media.

He called on the Supreme Court to disqualify Tinubu for certificate forgery and impersonation of someone’s identity.

But, Onanuga said supporters of the opposition parties are only chasing shadows and wasting time over Tinubu’s attendance at Chicago State University.

Onanuga stressed that President Tinubu attended and graduated from the Chicago State University, stressing he knew the truth as far back as 1999.

The APC chieftain said he visited the school and collected Tinubu’s first attestation letter from the school’s registrar.

He further urged LP and PDP supporters to allow Tinubu to breathe to enable him to face the business of governance.

His statement reads, “Supporters of Atiku and Peter Obi continue to chase shadows and waste time controverting President Tinubu’s attendance of Chicago State University. The unassailable truth is that he attended the university and graduated in 1979. As far back as 1999, I knew this to be the truth.

“I visited the university as the editor-in-chief of my paper and collected from the school’s registrar, the first attestation letter about Tinubu’s graduation.

“The document you gleefully posted on the right shows your confusion and malice. It speaks about University of Chicago and not CSU. Can you and your band please allow President Tinubu to breathe, to enable him face the serious business of governance?”