Atawewe backs justice for Mohbad, hails K1 over new traditional title in Ogun

Fuji star, Sulaimon Adio Oladele, popularly known as Atawewe, has congratulated Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, known as K1, on being conferred with a traditional title as “The New Olori Omoba Of Akile Ijebu” by Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona.

Meanwhile, Atawewe, who is currently on an European tour, has also thrown his weight behind the call for justice against anyone whose action may have resulted in the demise of fast-rising Afrobeat artiste Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad and condole with the deceased singer’s family.

In a statement released by his media aides on Tuesday, Atawewe expressed joy and gratitude towards God while congratulating the pioneer of classical Fuji Music.

He noted that the title is a testament to God’s goodness and expressed his belief that supporting each other is key to their success.

According to him, the Paramount Ruler’s decision to name K1 as the new Olori Omoba Of Akile Ijebu recognizes the musician’s contributions to Nigerian music and culture.

“Wasiu Ayinde, a well-known Nigerian Fuji musicians is a testimony of God’s mercy and favour, recall, he was honoured with Oluomo Of Lagos, and later crowned as “Mayegun of Yorubaland” in January 2020, Atawewe added.

The artiste stated that his message to his colleague is to celebrate and support, saying it is important rally support for one another to achieve success.

Atawewe’s message of congratulations to K1 serves as a reminder that although the Fuji musicians are competitors in their field but they are united in their support for one another.

K1 has released numerous albums in the Fuji genre over his career and is considered the King of Fuji music.

On MohBad, the Fuji star prayed that God would show the deceased mercy and provide comfort to those he left behind.

Upon his return to Nigeria, Atawewe has promised to check up on family of the deceased artiste to condole them on the irreparable lose.

In addition to mourning Mohbad, Atawewe has called on the Nigerian government to investigate his death and bring the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized that harsh consequences for the culprits would serve as a warning to others.

Meanwhile, to cap it all, he said his fans should expect his last album “World Best” video and new album “Celebration” immediately he returns to Nigeria.