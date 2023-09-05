Astrocraft unveils blockbuster, ‘Ogbedun’

In an electrifying entertainment scoop, Astrocraft Productions is set to drop a cinematic bombshell with their latest masterpiece, “Ogbedun”.

Our Executive Producer extraordinaire, Seyi Akinsola, spills the tea on this thrilling project!

After the seismic success of “Diekola” and “Ebiti” in 2021, Astrocraft Productions is ready to shake the entertainment world once again with “Ogbedun.”

This tantalizing blockbuster is brewing and promises to be an epic like no other.

“Ogbedun,” as Mr. Akinsola reveals, is an English-language epic set in the enchanting backdrop of Southwestern Nigeria’s traditional setting.

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of good versus evil, filled with heart-pounding suspense and jaw-dropping twists that will leave you gasping for more.

Astrocraft Productions is making a resounding statement in Nollywood, solidifying their position as industry pioneers. Their track record speaks volumes, and “Ogbedun” is poised to be a game-changer.

Mr. Akinsola reassures movie buffs that the movie is on par with cinema releases and streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video.

The production boasts cutting-edge equipment and an A-list cast, including the likes of Antar Laniyan, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Babaseun Faseru, and other luminaries.

Brace yourselves for an unrivaled cinematic experience, as “Ogbedun” promises to set the entertainment world ablaze