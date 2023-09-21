Asset Declaration: CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has threatened to prosecute political appointees in Enugu State that failed to return their Asset Declaration forms to the bureau before Sept. 30.

Mrs Lucy Ijetta, the Director, Code of Conduct Bureau in Enugu State, made the threat in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

She said that out of the 58 Assets Declaration Forms issued to the political appointees, only 23 public officers had returned their completed CCB-1 form to her office.

The director, however, urged the newly appointed Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and all appointed Heads of Corporate Institutions, who were yet to submit their beginning of Tenure Assets Declaration Forms to its office to do so without further delay.

“Failure to adhere to this will tantamount to the breach of the Code and I shall be constrained to submit their names to the Code of Conduct Tribunal for prosecution.

“Please note that you have from now till the end of this month of September to comply to this directive.

“For those yet to collect Assets Declaration Form, you can go to the SSG’s office to collect it from Prof Obiamaka Egbo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Financial Management or Code of Conduct Bureau Office, Room 201, Federal Secretariat, Independence Layout, Enugu,” she said.

According to her, in pursuant to section 11(i), (a) and (b) of the third schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, every public officer shall immediately after taking office, submit to the Code of Conduct Bureau, a written declaration of all his property.

Other assets, she listed, were assets and liabilities and that of his spouse and unmarried children under the age of 18 years. (NAN)