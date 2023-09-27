Assault: Antony to speak with Manchester Police after return to England

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United forward Antony has flown back to England from Brazil to answer questions about the serious allegations made against him by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin.

The 23-year-old has agreed to meet with Greater Manchester Police and is willing to surrender his phone to the police to aid their investigation.

Antony denied the allegations of abuse made by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin via Brazilian news outlet UOL.

Antony had been in Brazil since reporting for international duty but was withdrawn from the United squad when news of the allegations emerged.

The club said they are taking the allegations “seriously” and have granted Antony leave with full pay to address the allegations.

Antony has made four appearances for Manchester United this season.

On 4 September Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations made by his former girlfriend Cavallin, in which she accused Antony of attacking her “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, which left her with a cut head and needing treatment from a doctor.

The girlfriend also alleged she was punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Antony previously said on social media about Cavallin’s claims: “I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

The Brazilian released a statement in June saying he had been falsely accused by his former girlfriend of domestic violence. He was interviewed by police in Brazil in June but was not charged and local police raised no objection to the player returning to the UK.

Further assault allegations followed from Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana who each claimed Antony assaulted them in 2022. However, Antony has denied the claims.

Lana, a 33-year-old banker, claimed in an interview with Brazil’s Record TV that she hit her head when “pushed against a wall” by Antony at his house in Manchester in October 2022.