Asake reminds me of Lil Wayne – Don Jazzy

Ace producer and music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has likened music sensation, Asake to American rapper, Lil Wayne.

Lauding his musical prowess, Don Jazzy said he once watched Asake perform, and was blown away which made him conceded that ‘Lil Wayne is born’.

The Mavin honcho revealed this in a podcast interview with DJ Big N.

He further described Asake as a star artist that the music space isn’t blessed with all the time.

Don Jazzy said, “Asake is such a brilliant artist. He’s an artiste that we don’t get all the time, but when they come, you just know that a star has been born.

”When I saw him, I was like wow, and he can sing. This is him mellow. And I look at him and I was like, ah, Lil Wayne is born”.

Recall the ‘Lonely at the Top’ crooner emerged winner of the Album of the Year category and Next Rated category at the 16th Headies awards held in Atalanta, USA at the weekend.