Artist CaNn CaNn releases new single ‘Afreaka’

Fast rising recording artist and performer, CaNn CaNn, also known as Kemoy Smith, is set to unveil his latest musical masterpiece, “Afreaka.”

Hailing from the picturesque island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, CaNn CaNn’s distinctive sound is a fusion of roots reggae and the rhythmic delivery reminiscent of the Wu Tang Clan.

“Afreaka” promises to be a compelling addition to CaNn CaNn’s illustrious discography, showcasing his innate ability to craft music that resonates deeply with audiences of diverse backgrounds. The song draws inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of Africa, weaving together mesmerizing melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

Reflecting on the creation of “Afreaka,” CaNn CaNn expresses, “This song is a tribute to the incredible beauty, resilience, and spirit of Africa. It’s a celebration of the continent’s rich cultural heritage and its profound influence on the world.”

With a musical journey spanning over a decade, CaNn CaNn has solidified his place as a versatile artist, excelling as a singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer. His performances at renowned venues like SXSW, BB Kings, and the Opera House have garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

“Afreaka” is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its powerful message and infectious rhythms. The song will be available on all major streaming platforms, promising an immersive musical experience that transcends boundaries.