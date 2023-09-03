Arsenal’s Thomas Partey ruled out ‘for a while’ ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal will be without midfielder Thomas Partey in their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The midfielder slotted in at right-back in all three of the Gunners’ Premier League games so far.

His injury comes as a a major blow to Mikel Arteta side who will be looking at maintaining their unbeaten run on Sunday.

According to the Ghanian FA, however, ahead of the international break, the midfielder is ruled out with an injury for ‘a while’.

A statement read: “Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury.

“According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while, however the Black Stars medical teams is monitoring the situation,” as quoted by Evening Standard.

Arteta could now turn to Gabriel for the visit of United on Sunday, playing him at centre-back alongside William Saliba like much of last season with Ben White moving to right-back.