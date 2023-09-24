Arsenal vs Tottenham: Ian Wright wants Arteta to start Jesus

Ian Wright has urged Mikel Arteta to field striker Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal’s starting line up as the Gunners take on Tottenham on Sunday in the North London derby.

Arsenal host fierce rivals Tottenham on Sunday in what is set to be an epic clash between two of the most in-form Premier League teams.

The two sides go into the match with identical records – four wins and one draw – while victory will see them move to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

With Arteta rotating between Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Havertz in recent games, it remains unclear who among the trio would start on Sunday.

“If I’m in Eddie’s shoes, I make sure that when I’m on there, whatever half chance I get I take it and I’m ruthless with it,’ the former striker said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Because if this guy [Jesus] is fit, he must play. He brings it to another place.

“I’m not saying this as a knock to Eddie, but he has to do something like that so people aren’t so worried when Jesus isn’t around Jesus is an entity on his own with the way he’s playing.”

“His work rate, his finishing, everything he does: that is his main strength.

“Eddie’s is taking chances. He could’ve had a couple more at the start of the season to put him into that, and he has to do that, because if Jesus continues like he is there is no conversation, he’s so good.”

Jesus has started just once this season but still managed to score twice in four appearances, averaging a goal every 54 minutes, while Nketiah has two goals in six games with a strike every 174 minutes.

Vanguard News