Arsenal vs Tottenham, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, four other matches to watch this weekend

By Enitan Abdultawab

Europe teams are back to contend for their respective league titles which started last month and it’s match day 5 or 6, depending on the league.

Having witnessed a bunch of entertaining football on the European stage during the midweek, there are, of course, another round of fixtures that promise to be mouth-watering this weekend.

Let’s take a look

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo – Saturday, 23 September

Barcelona will play their second consecutive home match against Celta Vigo. Having held an awful record of Celta Vigo in the past, Xavi Hernandez’s men will hope to take advantage of their fairytale moment. Although the Blaugranes have scored a total of ten goals in their last two goals, it won’t be easy taking on an Iago Aspas-led team who currently sit at 16th, with Aspas looking to break his goalscoring drought against Barcelona. He could do it again.

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Sunday, 24 September

Arsenal and Tottenham are alongside Liverpool and Manchester City in the English Premier league that haven’t lost this season. Now, it seems like one of both teams will drop points in the North London derby. So far, Andre Posteglocou have built a different Tottenham side capable of scoring goals. They will, however, meet their match in a Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side. The Gunners recently crushed Lens in their UCL return in midweek and haven’t been friendly in the league either, whizzing three past Manchester United in the process.

Liverpool vs West Ham – Sunday, 24 September

Liverpool and West Ham both completed a nice comeback against LASK and Backa Topola respectively in the Europa league on Thursday and will put up an enthralling encounter with each other at the Anfield. West Ham have started well this season having beaten Chelsea and Brigton and Hove Albion already. Liverpool might have struggled in their past matches but they have succeeded to grind out wins when it mattered.

Also – like the North London derby – one of them might lose out on the entire three points.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa – Sunday, 24 September

The atmosphere at Chelsea isn’t too friendly at the moment. The team have won just once this season and it was against newly-promoted Luton Town FC. The team has still not found the perfect rhythm that keeps a team above its opposition and they will face another threat in Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Aston Villa’s journey so far as been bittersweet – losing twice and winning three times. Thier woes was compounded when they lost Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea might grind out a win versus Villa and if Villa will seek to come back to winning ways.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid – Sunday, 24 September

Real Madrid are obviously missing Karim Benzema in the attacking department as they have struggled this season in front of goal. Their defence hasn’t been shaky too as they have always trailed after a goal, leaving Jude Bellingham to find the last-minute clutch goals.

They will take Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitan who haven’t found their feet this season with just two wins, a draw and a loss already. Athletico Madrid are still a strong side still and it will be a big encounter really.

PSG vs Marseille – Sunday, 24 September

PSG resumed to winning ways when they scored two goals when they hosted Borussia Dortmund in midweek. They currently sit at fifth after two wins, two draws and a recent loss against Nice last week. Although they spent a lot during the summer transfer, PSG will still work hard to enable the attacking department look sharp at home when they host Marseille.

Marseille haven’t lost this season in the league. They have won twice and drawn three times and currently sit third. With the addition of a few players, including Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, they will pose a great threat to Luis Enrique’s men.

Vanguard News