Arsenal vs PSV: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Champions League returns to the Emirates Stadium for the first time in six years as Arsenal face off against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners’ last Champions League game was in March 2017, when the team lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny is the only player from the squad still at the club.

Arsenal have had a rejuvenation, with the club missing out on the title to Manchester City last season despite topping the EPL table for most of the season. The Gunners are still unbeaten in the league this season.

PSV have won all four games in the Dutch Eredivisie this season under coach Peter Bosz, with their latest a 4-0 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Team News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will play in his first Champions League game as a manager when the lights come up at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli, Jurien Timber, Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny are out of the game with injuries.

For PSV, summer signing Noa Land is a doubt for the game after he was forced off in the club’s last league action. Armando Obispo, Fredrik Oppegard, and Mauro Junior are all out of the game injured.

Head-to-head

Arsenal and PSV have met eight times in all competitions, with both teams meeting in last season’s Europa League group stage. Arsenal won the first leg 1-0 at home, with PSV winning the return fixture 2-0.

In the Champions League

Arsenal wins 2

PSV wins 1

Draw 3

Possible lineups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

PSV XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong