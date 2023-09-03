Arsenal vs Manchester United: preview, team news

Enitan Abdultawab

Arsenal and Manchester United will face off on Sunday evening in what will be an interesting encounter of match day 4 in the English top-flight club football.

Of course, both teams are coming back from a disappointing week after Fulham and Nottingham Forest proved a great test. While Fulham stole points from Arsenal, Manchester United came back from a two-goal deficit to win.

Preview

Despite Manchester United rusty start into the season, Arsenal can admit that this isn’t the time to face Eric Ten Hag’s men. Indeed, they will try to learn from the mistakes that cost them the entire three points against Fulham and take advantage of Manchester United’s rustiness in defence.

Even though the Red Devils won their last match in style, Manchester United are still not that compact team that Ten Hag dreams of. As it stands, the team can only milk on individual brilliance and – maybe – luck. They really need to be in their best to contain the likes of Odeegard, Saka and Martinelli.

Team News

Arsenal will be without the services of Thomas Partey and the long-term injured Mohammed Elneny and Jurien Timber. This means that Gabriel Maghalles might be handed his first start of the season. In addition, Arteta may welcome back Gabriel Jesus and Olesandro Zinchenko to the starting XI.

Rapheal Varane and Luke Shaw have joined Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Amma Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo on the sidelines. However, the good news is that new signing Rasmund Hojlund has been confirmed to join the squad. He might be handed his debut today.

Time

Arsenal vs Man United is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Predictions

Given United’s previous plays in previous matches, they might watch Arsenal dictate the plays from all departments on the pitch. Bar the unlucky draw versus Fulham, Arsenal have been spectacular this season.

Well, they have a greater chance to finish the tie as winners. Besides, Arsenal haven’t lost home to United in the past five years and that might be a boost.