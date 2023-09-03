Arsenal vs Man Utd: Amrabat absent as Ten Hag names matchday squad

Manchester United will be without Deadline Day signing Sofyan Ambrat when they face Arsenal on Sunday in the English Premier League.

The Moroccan midfielder misses out on the tie after his signing came in just a little too late to have him registered this weekend.

However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will have other new signings : Sergio Reguilon, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir.

Ten Hag’s men arrive at the Emirates having won two of their first three league fixtures.

The full Man Utd squad includes, Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Vitek

Defenders: Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Reguilon.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Hannibal, Gore, Pellistri, Garnacho, Antony.

Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford.