Arrested NDLEA, NSCDC operatives extort over N1m from Imo residents — Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command on Wednesday listed the various amounts that were extorted from the residents of the state to the tune of over N1 million by the arrested six security officers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, confirmed this following the arrest and parade of the security officers last Tuesday.

Apart from the money that was alleged to have been transferred electronically to the security operatives, physical cash of N8000 and 12 twelve phones belonging to young people in Imo, were recovered from them.

The names of the suspected security officers were listed as “NA Kelechi Chijoke, ‘m’ 30yrs, (NDLEA), 2. NA David Nwaji ‘m’ (NDLEA), 3. CAIII Nwaka Ikechukwu (NDLEA) 4. DSC Obijiaku Isreal, 28 yrs, ‘m’ (NSCDC), 5. ASC II Omodi Timothy ‘m’, (NSCDC), and Inspector Odidika Augustine ‘m’, 37yrs, (Police).”

According to Police, “Imo Police Command under the leadership of *CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde has arrested six (6) Security Operatives of Joint Task Force (JTF), deployed on Operation Search and Flush in Imo State.

“They include three (3) NDLEA personnel, a Police Inspector, and two (2) Civil Defense Operatives who were alleged to have harassed, tortured and robbed Nnaemeka Pat Obiji ‘m’, a total of N360,000 on 07/09/2023 along Ohii/Egbeada, Orlu road in Imo via a bank transfer to Opay POS agent with account details; 7039217324, Edith David Jatto. The same team was equally alleged to have robbed N 959,000 from Mr. Eluigwe Christian on 8/09/2023 and N 30,000 from Princess Chisom Duru on the 12/09/2023 via same POS transfer.

“The arrest of the operatives was a sequel to diligent investigating efforts by detectives of the CP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad department, who took the complainants to the spot where they were forced to make the transfer. There they identified the said operatives of JTF on stop and search duty who robbed them of their money. The names of the officers include; 1. NA Kelechi Chijoke, ‘m’ 30yrs, (NDLEA), 2. NA David Nwaji ‘m’ (NDLEA), 3. CAIII Nwaka Ikechukwu (NDLEA) 4. DSC Obijiaku Isreal, 28 yrs, ‘m’ (NSCDC), 5. ASC II Omodi Timothy ‘m’, (NSCDC), and Inspector Odidika Augustine ‘m’, 37yrs, (Police).

“On searching the aforesaid officers, different denominations of rumpled Naira notes amounting to N8000 and 12 phones forcefully collected from the members of the public were found in their possession.

“An intense investigation is ongoing. Further development on the case will be made known to members of the public.”

He continued: “While assuring Imolite of the Command’s determination to fish out the few bad eggs tarnishing the image of the Nigerian Police Force in Imo, CP Barde warned POS Agents to be wary of unscrupulous officer who may want to take advantage of their services and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public. The CP reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that officers and men of the Command refrain from all forms of unprofessional practice and respect the rights of Citizens while discharging their lawful duty.”