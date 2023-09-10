Arrest, prosecute killers of FUOYE student – CONUA tasks security agents

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has called on several security agents to arrest and prosecute killers of Modupe Atanda, student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The union in a statement issued by its National President, ‘Niyi Sunmonu and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Henry Oripeloye, described the killing of the student, who body was discovered in a shallow grave inside the University campus, as dastard and wicked.

While commiserating with the family of Miss Modupe Atanda, over the loss, the union called on security agents to apprehend the killers of the student and bring them to book.

“CONUA condemned this dastardly act and questioned what has become of humanity in our universities.

“CONUA also sympathized with the entire university community and advised that security measures should be taken seriously by the university administration to forestall a reoccurrence of this sad event.

“In addition, security issues around the campus should be the concern of all stakeholders in the University community.

“The government should support the University management by installing CCTV cameras on campuses to sustain a crime-free environment on campuses and the communities as a whole”, the statement reads.