Army vows to fish out killers of Abia LP chieftain

By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Army has vowed to fish out those behind the gruesome murder of a Labour Party chieftain in Abia State, Zachary Maduka popularly known as Power Zac.

Brigade Commander 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier General Nsikak John Edet who made the vow during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Akpukpa Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Area, condemned the heinous act.

Maduka who was actively involved in the local vigilante combating insecurity in the Uturu/Okigwe axis with high incidence of criminality, was slaughtered and beheaded in his Uturu Community Wednesday night by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

The Brigade Commander who visited the deceased family and the scene of the incident in the company of other security agencies, vowed that those behind the atrocity would not go unpunished.

He expressed dismay over the barbaric and cannibalistic killing of the elder statesman.

Brig. Gen. Edet told the family members that “the perpetrators of this act will surely be brought to book and will definitely face he consequences of their evil and inhumane acts”.

The Army boss assured that all security agencies in the state would work in synergy “in order to do all it takes to ensure the assailants and perpetrators of this callous act are fished out.”

He, therefore, enjoined the family to take solace in God and prayed for the repose and eternal rest of the soul of the “highly patriotic elder statesman who gave all towards enhancing the security of lives and property of his community.”

Until his tragic death, the late Maduka was the Head of Vigilante Group of Uturu and Agueleri both in Isiukwuato LGA of Abia State.

Earlier, the Brigade Commander met with some members of vigilante group and the Divisional Police Officer at Uturu where they brainstormed on some strategies of curbing such inhumane attacks and forestall future occurrence in the area.

The Brigade Commander solicited the cooperation of members of the public in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He urged them to always volunteer useful information that could assist security agents in tracking criminals in their environment.