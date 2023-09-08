Army, Tompolo’s men uncover revamped oil-bunkering camps in Imo

**Intensify Operations Against Oil Thieves.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army on Friday said its operatives, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp in synergy with Tantita Security conducting Anti Oil Theft Operations in Southern Nigeria, have uncovered and destroyed two revamped oil bunkering camps in Egbema West of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

It said this followed the intensified fight against criminals sabotaging Nigeria’s oil sector, with troops of 34 Artillery Brigade leading the ondlsughr on Thursday 7 September 2023.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, “The troops completely shut down the operation of the illegal refining site containing 44 drum ovens, three reservoirs of estimated 30,000 Litres capacity of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 53 sacks of AGO.

“Additionally, troops of 3 Battalion in conjunction with members of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as Tantita Security Services also destroyed 4 active illegal refining camps in Opumami Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The anti oil theft operatives destroyed three wooden boats, six ovens, six reservoirs, 11 drums containing illegally refined AGO, one large reservoir loaded with stolen crude oil, 38 sacks of stolen crude oil and two tapping hoses.

“In a separate sutained operation to rid the North East Nigeria of terrorism and insurgency, combined troops of 192 Battalion and 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in conjunction with Hybrid Force, on Thursday 7 September 2023, conducted offensive operations within the general areas of Gobara, Ambaga and Madachi in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“During the operations, troops neutralized 3 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Beretta Pistol, 17 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition, 4 rounds of 9 mm Ammunition and a Dane Gun.

“Similarly, combined troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment, while mounting a Stop and Search operation along Biu – Maiduguri road intercepted five BHT logistics suppliers and recovered two vehicles conveying 20 bags of maize, 11 bags of soya beans, 11 bags of biscuits, 14 bags of rice, 46 bags of corn flours and the sum of three million, one hundred and eighty six thousand naira (#3,186,000) only.

“Suspects are currently in custody helping with further investigation.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has lauded the troops’ high level of resoluteness and alertness.

“He urged them to sustain the momentum and ensure remnants of terrorists and oil thieves in their areas of responsibility are completely cleared.”